Roland Garros: «Κάποιες φορές το αγόρι που συναντάς γίνεται ο αντίπαλός σου»!

Does anyone have any cool pictures from today that I can post on insta?? at the net with Rafa?????? — Sebastian Korda (@SebiKorda) October 4, 2020

A moment I’ll never forget. Thank you @rolandgarros can’t wait to come back next year ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3usdezTbZg — Sebastian Korda (@SebiKorda) October 4, 2020