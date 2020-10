Παθιασμένος για το 20ο Grand Slam και 13ο Roland Garros ο σπεσιαλίστας στο χώμα, Ράφαελ Ναδάλ

97-2 at #RolandGarros is remarkable.



So is this...



It's the eighth time @RafaelNadal has reached the quarters without dropping a set at this event.



V-A-M-O-S

Le maestro poursuit



Rafael Nadal ne tremble toujours pas, accédant aux quarts de finale sans céder un set.

In good company ?



At 19 years and 56 days, Sinner is the youngest player to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

FORZA, JANNIK
Jannik Sinner beats Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to become the first man since Rafa Nadal in 2005 to make the Roland-Garros quarters on main draw debut.