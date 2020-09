A Perfect 10 ?@DjokerNole battles past Ruud 7-5 6-3 to reach his 10th final in Rome! #IBI20 pic.twitter.com/G0Mshx4UDo — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 20, 2020

That's ? @InteBNLdItalia finals for @DjokerNole! ?



He's one match from a record-breaking 36th ATP Masters 1000 ? pic.twitter.com/uGyHWYG1An — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 20, 2020