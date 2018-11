Συγκλονίζει ο Τσιτσιπάς: «Χάρη σε εσάς μπόρεσα να ονειρευτώ»!

View this post on Instagram

I've become fascinated by the idea that it's really achievable to make two or three small improvements in a week and by the end of the year, it's 150 improvements. I would like to thank Wilson, Adidas, Verrazzano Capital, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy and Mazi Gia To Paidi for the constant support and belief. My team Apostolos Tsitsipas, Kerei Abakar, Patrick Mouraotglou, Giorgos Fountoukos, Nikolas Sismanidis, Frederic Lefebvre, Jerome Bianchi, Danny Sterckh, Costas Pergandis, Maria Christidi, Patricio Apey and Nick Tzekos. It’s been a year with many struggles, emotional battles, happy moments, hard work, sleepless nights, glorious victories, tough losses, frustration and many more... thanks to each one of you for making my dreams and expectations come to life. To all of my supporters, believers and fans, have a fantastic 2019!