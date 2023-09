Μεταγραφές, Ολυμπιακός: Πήρε 2.500.000 ευρώ για δύο «κομμένους» - Τελειώνει και ο Καμαρά

Randjelovic - to Rubin ⚡️



Our team has been joined by 26-year-old midfielder Lazar Randjelovic ✍?



The Serbian footballer signed a contract with Rubin until the end of the season and will wear number 7️⃣



Previously, Randjelovic played in ??, ??, ??, & ?? ?



Welcome, Lazar! ❤️? pic.twitter.com/V0j5jBGc26