Ολυμπιακός: Στέλνουν τον Ουί-Τζο Χουάνγκ οι Άγγλοι - Η θέση των «ερυθρόλευκων»

? EXCLUSIVE! ?



- Nottingham Forest have agreed to sign Hwang Ui-jo on a buy-to-loan deal. ✅



- Forest have had a £3.4m bid accepted by Bordeaux. ?



- They are then set to loan him straight to Olympiakos. ✍



- READ MORE: https://t.co/y7xsbRS4GV#NFFC #Girondins #Olympiacos pic.twitter.com/tHdYhJ0Tpz