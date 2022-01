«Σταμάτησε η καρδιά του Κουλιμπαλί» – Το μήνυμα του Παναθηναϊκού στον πρώην παίκτη του (vid+pics)

You will win this battle Ousmane! Get well soon our friend! #Panathinaikos #Culibaly pic.twitter.com/5MNt1jWKtN

Al-Wakrah Media officer Mohamed Al-Sulaiti has confirmed on AlKass Channel that Ousmane Coulibaly's heart had stopped before he was resuscitated by medics. https://t.co/tpNkl6FxD2