Ολυμπιακός: Το μήνυμα του Μαρτίνς για την επανέναρξη (photo)

Boots laced and ready to go on the pitch! ?✅ It's the start of a new week, and as always, we go into it with 3️⃣ things in mind: focus, diligence and determination.Only through these can we achieve the goals set for each week. Let's get to work!??#MondayMotivation #Olympiacos pic.twitter.com/Xvi3xcL5R9