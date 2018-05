Supporters, players, staff of Olympiacos. I wanted to thanks you for this past season to your side. I must be honest with you, it was far from the perfect season on an individual level but especially on collective one. We failed because Olympiacos always means titles and trophies. I will still have great memories, the CL qualification, the draw against Barcelona and in my head will always resonate your songs. You are incredible ???. Finally I thank the president and the people who made great efforts to bring me to this big club. I am sad to leave Olympiacos but so proud to have worn your colors ?⚪️? PAME @olympiacosfc

