«Βόμβες» Κάμπος: «Του χρόνου να το πάρει αυτός που θα έχει περισσότερους βαθμούς»

Congratulations to all of @paok_fc for the great league season we did! Thanks all the people who work with us all year, every day! Thanks to supporters ? even 10 games they close the door and you still there!! I hope next league WIN WHO GET MORE POINTS!!⚫️⚪️⚫️

