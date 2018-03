Έξαλλος ο Κάνιας μετά τις δηλώσεις του για το ΠΑΟΚ-ΑΕΚ

I’m disappointed to see Greek media are trying to “translate” and use words I never said in their interest so they can achieve their goals. Stop the propaganda and point out the truth. Our president never threatened anyone, especially the players. We choose to stay on the pitch and play even if the referee disallowed a clear goal. Because football is played on the pitch. The opponent chose to stay inside. Greek football is sick. Don’t kill it. Fix it. WE ARE A BIG FAMILY????⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️

A post shared by Cañas (@jaca21as) on Mar 14, 2018 at 7:09am PDT