La Liga: Ολοκληρώθηκε η επική συμφωνία Μπαρτσελόνα - Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για τον Γκριεζμάν

Intime.gr

Onsports Team

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico player on permanent deal. Barça director Alemany: “Deal has been completed this week, it’s done for €20/25m depending on bonuses”. ??? #transfers



“It’s a massive, extraordinary deal for us because of Griezmann salary — and same for Coutinho”. pic.twitter.com/wj8LuFBF91 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2022

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico player on permanent deal. Barça director Alemany: “Deal has been completed this week, it’s done for €20/25m depending on bonuses”. ??? #transfers



“It’s a massive, extraordinary deal for us because of Griezmann salary — and same for Coutinho”. pic.twitter.com/wj8LuFBF91 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2022