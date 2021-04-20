Φίγκο και Ντάνιελ Άλβες απέναντι στη European Super League (photos)

Μην αφήσουμε τα μεγάλα κεφάλια να χαλάσουν αυτές τις πιθανότητες να σταματήσουμε να χαμογελάμε, απλά για τα δικά τους συμφέροντα»
Futebol foiii, é, e sempre será um esporte que transforma vidas.— Daniel Alves (@DaniAlvesD2) April 19, 2021
Não permitamos que cartolas estraguem essas possibilidades de pequenos seguirem sonhando ser grandes!!! pic.twitter.com/bQpUSE7FMn
Δεν ήταν οι μόνοι που αντέδρασαν αφού ακολούθησαν και άλλοι πρώην και νυν ποδοσφαιριστές που εξέφρασαν την αντίθεση τους στην δημιουργία της ESL.
Δείτε ορισμένες ακόμα αντιδράσεις ποδοσφαιριστών:
The day football stopped being football and became soccer. pic.twitter.com/Fa16rYkPTb— Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) April 19, 2021
If the #SuperLeague will be realized, it will destroy football with its national leagues as we know it and this is a very sad thought to me.— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) April 19, 2021
? Lukas Podolski: "An insult to my belief: football is happiness, freedom, passion, fans and is for everyone.— Global Watch Football (@gwfootball_) April 19, 2021
"This project is disgusting, not fair and I’m disappointed to see clubs I represented involved. Fight against this!" #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/dZRR0caYa4