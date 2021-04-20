Ομάδες

Φίγκο και Ντάνιελ Άλβες απέναντι στη European Super League (photos)
Onsports Team 20 Απριλίου 2021, 09:35
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ

Φίγκο και Ντάνιελ Άλβες απέναντι στη European Super League (photos)

Παλιοί άσοι του παρελθόντος, αλλά και σημαντικοί ποδοσφαιριστές, εκφράζουν την αντίθεσή τους, με τη δημιουργία της ευρωπαϊκής Super League.

Ο Λουίς Φίγκο έγραψε στον λογαριασμό του στο twitter: «Η αποκαλούμενη Superleague, δεν έχει τίποτα το... Super.

Η απληστία θα φέρουν καταστροφή για το ποδόσφαιρο μας, το γυναικείο ποδόσφαιρο, σε όλη την παγκόσμια κοινότητα μας. Αυτοί σταμάτησαν να ενδιαφέρονται για τους φιλάθλους εδώ και καιρό. Τραγικό».

Από την πλευρά του, ο πρώην άσος της Μπαρτσελόνα, Ντάνι Άλβες έγραψε: «Το ποδόσφαιρο ήταν πάντα και θα είναι ένα άθλημα που αλλάζει ζωές.

Μην αφήσουμε τα μεγάλα κεφάλια να χαλάσουν αυτές τις πιθανότητες να σταματήσουμε να χαμογελάμε, απλά για τα δικά τους συμφέροντα» 

Δεν ήταν οι μόνοι που αντέδρασαν αφού ακολούθησαν και άλλοι πρώην και νυν ποδοσφαιριστές που εξέφρασαν την αντίθεση τους στην δημιουργία της ESL. 

Δείτε ορισμένες ακόμα αντιδράσεις ποδοσφαιριστών:

 

 

