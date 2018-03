Ignore the ones who talk behind your back there s a reason they're behind you .... Photography: @mariachatziioanidou_march #photooftheday #photoshooting #sasa_basta #swimwear #summer #blondehair #you_weekly_magazine #hairstyle #instamakeup

A post shared by Sasa Basta (@sasa_basta_) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:00am PDT