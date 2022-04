Θλίψη για την απώλεια του Σρετένοβιτς

The ABA family is deeply saddened to hear that three-time European club champion Zoran Sretenović has passed away at the age of 57.



Both games of U19 #ABAFutureStars Semi-Finals will start with a moment of silence in honour of Zoran Sretenović.



