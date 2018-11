BCL: Η Νάντερ “άλωσε” τη Βενέτσια με 59 πόντους των Γκέιμπλ-Γιουσκεβίτσιους!

.@IAM_JCraw having one hell of a game ?! 19 Pts and 6 ast + plus playing solid defense on the bigger player.#BasketballCL @MHP_Riesen pic.twitter.com/9X7C0RHjEa — Basketball Champions League (@BasketballCL) November 13, 2018

Back to winning ways! Here are the highlights of UNET Holon's victory vs @TelekomBaskets! #BasketballCL



? https://t.co/SRMFcQC7nk pic.twitter.com/MRuC8AK9Tj — Basketball Champions League (@BasketballCL) November 13, 2018