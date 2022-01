Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο: Γράφει ιστορία στο NBA - Στο νο24 όλων των εποχών του Athletic

Giannis Antetokounmpo was handed The Athletic’s list of the 75 greatest NBA players. He couldn’t believe it.



“Ahhhhhhhhh,” he exclaimed. “You’re playing with me?”



He's the youngest listed, but his placement is no mistake.



Exclusive with @eric_nehm:https://t.co/G7uwvdFJLS pic.twitter.com/GZGPlspaGl