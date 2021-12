ΝΒΑ: Έφτασαν τους δέκα οι παίκτες των Μπουλς με κορωνοϊό!

Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson has tested positive for Covid and entered league protocols, source tells ESPN.

List of Bulls available players:



Vucevic

Ball

Caruso

Bradley

Dotson

Cook

Simonovic

McKinnie



Caruso isn’t 100%. Dotson, Cook are 2-way players. McKinnie is hardship exception.



If Coby White and/or Javonte Green returns, they are exiting protocols with no formal practice.