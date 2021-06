Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο: Γλίτωσε τη σοβαρή ζημιά - Άγνωστο το πότε επιστρέφει! (Photos)

Giannis underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The MRI confirmed the earlier diagnosis. https://t.co/6vyMEweLvn

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear.