ΝΒΑ: Μάχη ανάμεσα σε Κάρι - Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς-Ανησυχία για τον τραυματισμό του «Βασιλιά» (video+photos)

33-year-old STEPH CURRY is the second oldest Scoring Champion in NBA history!



Some of his best GMS this season

62 PTS, 8 3PT

57 PTS, 11 3PT

53 PTS, 10 3PT

49 PTS, 11 3PT

49 PTS, 10 3PT

47 PTS, 11 3PT

42 PTS, 11 3PT

40 PTS, 10 3PT

38 PTS, 11 AST pic.twitter.com/AHdaDApSri