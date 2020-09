Μπακς: Δεν παίζει ο Αντετοκούνμπο στο Game 5 (videos)

Onsports Team

Mike Budenholzer says he hasn’t made a decision on whether or not Giannis will be available for Game 5. Here is a portion of his warm up: pic.twitter.com/gDseElfNIX — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 8, 2020

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 vs. Miami with right ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2020