NBA: Οι Μπακς με 50-8 ρεκόρ μπήκαν σε μία ιδιαίτερη λίστα (photo+video)

NBA teams with eight or fewer losses at time of their 50th win of a season:



2015-16 GSW, 50-5

1995-96 CHI, 50-6

1996-97 CHI, 50-7

1982-83 PHI, 50-7

1971-72 LAL, 50-8

1966-67 PHI, 50-8

2019-20 MIL, 50-8