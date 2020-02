View this post on Instagram

A tribute to the great @kobebryant Done with Expo Dry Erase markers on the white board in my high school art class. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the families of all those that lost loved ones in this terrible tragedy! The whole world has been affected by this loss, but Kobe’s Legacy is bigger than basketball, he was a legend on and off the court! He will be forever missed, RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant! #artist #mural #kobebryant #nba #drawing #artteacher #wshh #worldstar #blackmamba #art #lakers #houseofhighlights #mambamentality