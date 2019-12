Τρομερό στατιστικό στο ΝΒΑ: Οι Νετς σκόραραν σε όλο το ματς με τους Νικς μόλις 8 δίποντα! (photo)

In their loss to the Knicks Thursday, the Nets made 8 two-point field goals, the fewest by a team since 1950 ? #SCFacts (via @EliasSports ) pic.twitter.com/8iMh5S3uP4

The Brooklyn Nets' eight two-point field goals on Thursday were the fewest by a team in a game since Nov. 22, 1950, when the Lakers and Pistons each made four FG in a game famous for its final score (19-18, Ft. Wayne). The 24-second shot clock debuted less than four years later.