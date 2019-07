Ασύλληπτη βόμβα: Λέοναρντ και Τζορτζ στους Κλίπερς! (photos,videos)

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard has informed runners-up teams of his plans: He's signing with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Oklahoma City is trading All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Sources: Oklahoma City is getting a massive package of future picks, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galllinari, to deliver Kawhi Leonard who he wanted to partner with: Paul George. https://t.co/4bGpMNat8K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Kawhi Leonard has been recruiting Paul George to find a way to get to the Clippers and LA pulled it off tonight: George goes to the Clippers with Leonard, and together they walk into Staples Center to go head-to-head with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019