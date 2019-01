Για πέμπτη φορά «παίκτης της εβδομάδας» ο Αντετοκούνμπο! (video)

#GiannisAntetokounmpo averaged a double-double last week with 30.7 points and 15.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4% from deep!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/9h40mHiUsR

The NBA Players of the Week for Week 15's action!



East: @Giannis_An34 of the @Bucks

West: @Yg_Trece of the @okcthunder pic.twitter.com/MGo2Hgslao