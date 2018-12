Άριστα... 10 πήρε αυτή την εβδομάδα ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο! (photos&video)

The Greek Freak is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/5M4AYNaq9L — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2018

The best plays from the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, @Giannis_An34!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/URLoEvtUYX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2018