Πίστονς-Χόρνετς 103-113: Ο παλιός (Τόνι Πάρκερ) είναι αλλιώς…!

HIGHLIGHTS: Check out the top plays from tonight's win over Detroit!#Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/F9wgxK0v6t — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 11, 2018

Tony Parker ties his season-high with 24 PTS to propel the @hornets on the road in Detroit! #Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/V1XHAUOCSQ — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2018