Ύψιστη τιμή για τον Σαρούνας Γιασικεβίτσιους (photo)

Saras for the president!... Not yet, but Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaitė has awarded Sarunas Jasikevicius with the Grand Cross of the Order of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Gediminas for achievements in Euroleague with Zalgiris last season. Photo: Zygimantas Gedvila/15min.lt pic.twitter.com/lYWH2ynLss