Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ: Οργή Νέντοβιτς για το φάουλ Νικολαΐδη - «Δεν έπρεπε να συμβεί αυτό» (photos)

I dont care who the defender is or how old he is, you just dont do that. Yes, it can happen but it also could not happen and should not happen. End of story

I just saw the video…if you re late and coming from the side of the shooter you have no business being in his body, you get the fuck out of there because you re late already and you cannot do much about it. pic.twitter.com/a5T0AjaB4t