ΠΑΟΚ: Το «ευχαριστώ» του Γκος στην ομάδα (photos)

Money can’t buy the feeling of HAPPINESS!! So with that being said, It was an HONOR to come to work everyday and wear a @paokbasketball jersey! ⚫️⚪️ A BIG THANKS for the FANS that have showed nothing but LOVE the past 2 seasons and MUCH LOVE to my brothers my teammates who Ive went to war with everyday! I will always remember and have place in my ❤️ for PAOK and THESSALONIKI!! IM SURE I WILL SEE YOU AGAIN! TILL NEXT TIME ✌?#cookamanout