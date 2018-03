On this day 1 year ago I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be able to play basketball again.. One of the most difficult moments I’ve ever had to go through during my career. Blessed by God’s grace and mercy and the support of my family, friends, Dr. Bharam of NYC and trainers Nikos and Giannis of Panathinaikos. I was able to fight through and make it back to the game that I love so much. Great win last night fellas and gahhhhhh damn @ncalathes on fire, way to f$%#*n hoooooop #DragItOutCapitano#SkiesTheLimitForUsThisYear

A post shared by James Gist III (@gistopoulous14) on Nov 17, 2017 at 2:21am PST