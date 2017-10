ΕΠΙΚΗ ΜΑΧΗ! Σέρφερ δαμάζουν τεράστια κύματα (video)

Two surfers simultaneously ride a giant wave during the first big swell of the winter season in Nazare, Portugal, on Oct. 21, 2017. The footage, captured by videographer Pedro Miranda off Praia do Norte, shows Brazilians Carles Burle and Rodrigo Koxa performing a rare "double ride." During the session, the Brazilian surfers "had the chance to do something that doesn’t happen very often, especially in Nazare: to share one of the biggest waves of the day," Miranda wrote online, adding that Burle caught the wave first, then Koxa a few seconds later. "They were both fully committed." Video source: Newsflare #??

