Βάργκας: «Απογοητευτικό»

A whole year we were fighting towards yesterday's game. It was a great atmosphere. The result itself is sad because in games like that you only want to win the cup. The way of how we lost, by mistake of the referee, makes me feel very disappointed. But we are all human, aren't we? And humans make mistakes. I hope that this example will make sure that a situation like yesterday doesn't happen anymore in any professional competition. The good part is that even in this situation we knew how to loose. The team and fans were again amazing. I am happy for that. Today we left Volos with a different feeling than last year when we won the cup, but you can't always win... #pameaek #aekara #team #strong #rv10

