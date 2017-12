Συγκλονίζει η Μenounos στο Instagram – Δημοσίευσε βίντεο με τις στιγμές της μετά το χειρουργείο

This video was taken 24 hours after my brain surgery. I still can’t believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after. It was hard to keep my eyes open bc i was seeing double at this point. I’ve received so many messages from people saying that my story has helped them, and on my 6 month anniversary I wanted to share this so if you are about to go through this you can see with your own eyes what it can be like. Everyone is different...but if I can ease your fears a bit I would like to. Also want to stress the importance of friends! @alyssawallerce my best friend of 26 years was by my side for months and she fed me this first meal (broth)...it’s a journey and you need help so Don’t be afraid to ask for it. Forever grateful to alyssa and all my amazing friends who helped me through this!

