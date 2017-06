Με την Κόνι Μεταξά στην τουαλέτα!

Wearin' your vintage t-shirt Tie ribbons on your top hat Tellin' me I'm all that Sweet blooded and I'm stranded See if I can stand it Drinkin' in the shallow water Magnetic everything about you You really got me now You do to me so well Hypnotic takin' over me Make me feel like someone else You got me talkin' in my sleep I don't wanna come back down I don't wanna touch the ground Pacific ocean dug so deep Hypnotic takin' over me Got splinters walkin' tight ropes Spun like a bandage Touch on the outer surface Bright eyes of the solstice Wherever your mind is headed for a freight train city Locked up till you're moonlit Brushin' my hair back Feelin' your lips on my cold neck Magnetic everything about you You really got me now Hypnotic takin' over me

A post shared by Konnie Metaxa (@kmetaxa) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:01am PDT