Επικό tattoo – fail πασίγνωστης πορνοστάρ

September 2016, and last night when I finished up at the gym. I avoided hitting back on these two days so I could take accurate, no pump, progress pics. It's minor, but I'm learning and growing in so many ways on this amazing plant based diet. I can't wait to see how things look in another six months! Currently at 5'3" I'm weighing 138, and it bounces around a little but that's my average. I am not sure that competing will be in my future because now, it brings me so much more joy teaching and helping others learn to do this "vegan thing" successfully. ????? There is beauty in health, no matter your size or shape, and it all starts with what's on your plate. This new lifestyle has helped me in so many ways to appreciate and accept MY body and weirdly shaped attributes lol. We're all so different, and there's beauty in diversity! #vegansofinstagram #plantbased #plantsaremedicine #grassfed

